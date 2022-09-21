Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees dwindling chance of peace talks with Putin
- Country:
- Germany
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that there was a shrinking likelihood of holding talks with Vladimir Putin to end the war, adding that it could only happen if the Russian leader withdrew his forces from Ukrainian territory. Speaking via a translator in an interview with Germany's BILD TV, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine had no influence on when Putin's rule in Russia would end but wanted to speak to Moscow from a position of strength.
Zelenskiy also repeated calls for Germany to supply weapons and air defence systems to Ukraine, saying they were needed to save lives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Germany
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Moscow
- Zelenskiy
ALSO READ
Russian-born man, Ukrainian woman tie knot in Dharamshala with message: Make love, not war
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian missile attack kills three civilians in Kharkiv region - governor
'Wine for victory': Ukraine's wineries toil under Russian rockets
WRAPUP 4-Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of shelling Ukraine nuclear plant ahead of U.N. report