Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees dwindling chance of peace talks with Putin

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:06 IST
  • Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that there was a shrinking likelihood of holding talks with Vladimir Putin to end the war, adding that it could only happen if the Russian leader withdrew his forces from Ukrainian territory. Speaking via a translator in an interview with Germany's BILD TV, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine had no influence on when Putin's rule in Russia would end but wanted to speak to Moscow from a position of strength.

Zelenskiy also repeated calls for Germany to supply weapons and air defence systems to Ukraine, saying they were needed to save lives.

