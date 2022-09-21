Congress in Telangana joins chorus for Rahul Gandhi as party president

Joining the chorus of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) in various states seeking Rahul Gandhi's return as AICC chief, Congress in Telangana on Wednesday urged the Wayanad MP to assume the mantle of presidency.

A meeting of the new PCC delegates from the state which was presided over by MP Rajmohan Unnithan, who was the state Returning Officer, passed a unanimous resolution to this effect.

The resolution was introduced by state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting passed another resolution authorizing AICC president Sonia Gandhi to nominate or elect the state Congress president, executive committee and AICC members, he said.

Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy who attended the meeting of new PCC delegates from Telangana tweeted: ''Two resolutions were Unanimously Passed- 1. Authorising Hon’ble AICC President to nominate PCC President/ Office bearers/ AICC members of Telangana. 2. Requesting Shri @RahulGandhi ji to take over as AICC President''.

The Congress' state units including those in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have passed resolutions favouring Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president.

Rahul Gandhi had quit the party leadership after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle. The Congress had last month said the election for its president would be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19. If only one candidate is left in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations, the name of the president will be declared on October 8 itself.

