Biden to announce $2.9 bln in food security funding during U.N. speech -White House
21-09-2022
President Joe Biden will announce $2.9 billion in additional U.S. funding to address global food insecurity during an address on Wednesday to the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said.
The announcement builds on $6.9 billion in U.S. food security funding already committed this year, the White House said. During his speech on Wednesday morning, Biden is also expected to deliver a rebuke of Russia's war in Ukraine. (Reporting Steve Holland and Michelle Nichols)
