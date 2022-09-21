Governor's press conference at Raj Bhavan unprecedented: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday lashed out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for his recent press conference convened against the state government terming it as ''unprecedented'' and accused him of turning Raj Bhavan into a centre of ''political conspiracy''.

Vijayan said there are formal channels and established norms for the communication between the government and the Governor.

The press conference held at Raj Bhavan was unprecedented not only in Kerala but even in the country itself, the Chief Minister said.

He reminded that as per the Constitution, the Governor is the constitutional head of the state and the executive power is vested in the elected government.

''The Constitution stipulates that the Governor should act in accordance with the help and advice of the cabinet,'' he told reporters here.

Vijayan also pointed out that the Governor is not personally responsible for any law or decision he signed and it belongs to the state government only.

Khan on Monday had held an unprecedented press conference at Raj Bhavan to release video clips of the alleged heckling against him at Kannur University in 2019 and letters sent to him by Vijayan on interference in university matters.

At the press meet, Khan had also accused the Chief Minister and the state government of using ''pressure tactics'' against Raj Bhavan and using force to silence voices of dissent.

