UK to set out financial regulation reforms on Friday - Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 20:15 IST
Britain will on Friday set out reforms to MiFID and Solvency II regulations, British Prime Minister Liz Truss told executives at a meeting in New York, according to a transcript of her remarks distributed by her office.

"Alongside the tax statement that the Chancellor (finance minister) will lay out, he’ll also lay out a series of supply side reforms to make our economy more productive over the long-term, in areas like financial services - dealing with Solvency II, dealing with MiFID, in areas like infrastructure," she said.

