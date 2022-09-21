Jagan will soon be chased out of State, says Chandrababu Naidu

The former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that if any injustice is done to the party activists in Kuppam, the whole town will stand by them. Earlier in the month, the TDP activists staged demonstrations across Andhra Pradesh urging the State Government to supply rice for all the white ration card holders in the State.

Raising slogans like "Povali Jagan, Ravali Chandrababu", the TDP activists said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government, which has become a bane for the people, should be thrown out of power immediately. The demonstrators submitted memoranda to the local tehsildars demanding a free ration supply to all the white card holders as per the norms laid down under National Food Security Act. Talking to media persons at the Kuppam jail after visiting those TDP activists who were imprisoned 'for fighting to save democracy', Mr Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that during the course of his four-decade political career, he never felt the need to visit a prison to show camaraderie with anyone.

He further stated, "When injustice is done to the TDP activists, the whole Kuppam moved to the jail with a feeling that they too were subjected to similar oppression, thus sending a strong message that they will all stand by those who are facing such problems". "Kuppam is known for peace and tranquillity and for the past 35 years and the people here voted for me. The majority of the people in this Assembly segment are backward classes and they wanted me to represent them in the Legislative Assembly," Mr Naidu stated.

The former Chief Minister made it clear that the law enforcement agencies should take all necessary preventive steps before his visit to the area and should supervise the law and order, he felt. "The police are of the strong opinion that when the plunderers are looting the State, they do not expect me to visit the areas that fell victim to such robbery," Mr Chandrababu Naidu stated.

He said that development had taken place only during the TDP regime, whether in the Chittoor district or in the whole State and the TDP always stands by the people, whether the party is in ruling or in opposition. Though certain rowdies from the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) deliberately tried to create some unrest during Chandrababu's visit, the police failed to send them out, and the former Chief Minister felt and warned the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, "the day is not too far when the people from all parts of the State chase him out".

When the local TDP activists questioned on Kollupalli clashes, they were attacked and cane-charged, Naidu said and clarified that he is not finding fault with all the police officials. "There are only certain elements and I have their total records with me. When the TDP comes back to power, stringent action will be initiated against such elements," he stated. "How dare the local police officers who registered murder cases against those who fell victim to their atrocities and what crime they have committed file cases under various Sections of IPC", Naidu asked.

The State Government is very strange that cases under SC and ST Atrocities Act have been registered against the same community, Naidu pointed out. Naidu mentioned that none other than the sister of Jagan Mohan Reddy moved the Supreme Court with an appeal to shift the murder case of her father from Pradesh to another State. Jagan is such a great leader that he is threatening even the Criminal Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Naidu said in a sarcastic way and stated, "A day will come when the same police officers, who are working with him now, will take him into custody".

He said, "The war has begun from Kuppam and it will extend to the whole State. The former Chief Minister is of the firm opinion that the three-capital issue is not valid and the State should have only a single capital". (ANI)

