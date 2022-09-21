Left Menu

Tunisian judge postpones case against opposition leader

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 21-09-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A Tunisian judge postponed a terrorism hearing against the Islamist Ennahda party leader Rached Ghannouchi and said he would not be held in pre-trial detention, his lawyer said.

Police questioned Ghannouchi, who was speaker of the dissolved parliament, for 12 hours overnight on Tuesday on suspicion of helping Tunisians travel to Syria for jihad, which he has denied.

