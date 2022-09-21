Trump slams NY attorney general after fraud lawsuit filed
- Country:
- United States
Republican former President Donald Trump blasted New York's attorney general for suing him, several of his adult children and his company for financial fraud on Wednesday, calling the move a political "witch hunt."
Trump, in a post on his social media network, also called New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is Black, "a racist" and "a fraud" but did not directly address the allegations of the civil lawsuit, which accuses the Trump Organization of wrongdoing in preparing Trump's annual statements of financial condition from 2011 to 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Republican
- Black
- Trump
- Donald Trump
- New York's
- Letitia James
ALSO READ
Document seized from Trump home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities -Washington Post
Document seized from Trump home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities -Washington Post
Document seized from Trump home described foreign government's nuclear capabilities -Washington Post
Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces state indictment in New York - Washington Post
Document seized from Trump home described foreign govt's nuclear capabilities -Washington Post