UK PM Truss welcomes release of British prisoners captured in Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 22:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday welcomed the release of five British nationals captured in Ukraine, following a mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families," she said on Twitter.
"Russia must end the ruthless exploitation of prisoners of war and civilian detainees for political ends."
