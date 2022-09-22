Left Menu

GLIMPSES: Zelenskyy calls out opponents of his video address

It was the lone video speech at the UN General Assembly, and it came from someone who had an official excuse Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.While the summit returned fully in-person to UN headquarters in New York this year after a remote version in 2020 and a hybrid session last year, member states overwhelmingly voted last week to allow the head of the war-torn nation to address the hall.

PTI | Unitednations/Geneva | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:40 IST
GLIMPSES: Zelenskyy calls out opponents of his video address

It was the lone video speech at the UN General Assembly, and it came from someone who had an official excuse: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While the summit returned fully in-person to UN headquarters in New York this year after a remote version in 2020 and a hybrid session last year, member states overwhelmingly voted last week to allow the head of the war-torn nation to address the hall. But there were a few holdouts. In his address Wednesday, Zelenskyy didn't let them off the hook. ''I want to thank the 101 countries that voted for my video address to take place. It was a vote not only about the format. It was the vote about principles. Only seven countries voted against: Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria,'' Zelenskyy said. ''Seven. Seven who are afraid of the video address. Seven who respond to principles with a red button. Only seven. One hundred and one — and seven.'' There were also 19 abstentions. Seated in the General Assembly Hall during Zelenskyy's address were his wife Olena Zelenska and the Russian delegation. The latter remained seated through the speech, opting against walking out — a sanctioned form of protest. Zelenskyy's speech was received with a standing ovation from several delegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022