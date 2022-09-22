Left Menu

NCM received 511 petitions in about 3 months, disposed of 317

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:46 IST
NCM received 511 petitions in about 3 months, disposed of 317
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities received 511 petitions in about three months out of which it disposed of 317. In the remaining 194 cases, action has been initiated and reports have been called and are at present at different levels of submission, a statement issued by the NCM said.

From June 30, 2022 to September 20, 2022, the NCM has received 511 petitions out of which 317 have been disposed of, it said.

During the period, the National Commission for minorities held hearings for 13 cases and gave suitable direction to the concerned to resolve the issues at the earliest, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022