NIA raids offices of PFI, SDPI in Mangaluru

A strong posse of police personnel was present to provide security for the raids at various places.Activists of SDPI and PFI staged protests in front of their offices against the raid asking the NIA officials to go back. CRPF personnel have been posted at Nellikai Road to beef up security.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 09:23 IST
Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the city early Thursday morning as part of the nationwide search by the agency against people supporting terror groups.

The raid was conducted in the offices of the two organisations in the city simultaneously. Teams of NIA raided the offices at Bajpe, Nellikai Road, Kulai and Kavoor, police sources said.

Two persons have been taken into custody during the raids. A strong posse of police personnel was present to provide security for the raids at various places.

Activists of SDPI and PFI staged protests in front of their offices against the raid asking the NIA officials to go back. CRPF personnel have been posted at Nellikai Road to beef up security. The road was completely closed by CRPF officials.

The NIA is also investigating the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar at Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district on July 26. PTI MVG MVG SS SS

