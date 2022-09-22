Left Menu

Uddhav-led Sena dubs denial of permission for Dussehra rally as 'bad script' of BJP; says will go ahead irrespective of nod

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:42 IST
Uddhav-led Sena dubs denial of permission for Dussehra rally as 'bad script' of BJP; says will go ahead irrespective of nod
  • Country:
  • India

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Thursday said the Mumbai civic body's decision to deny permission to it for Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park here was expected and claimed it was ''very bad script of the BJP''.

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, the spokesperson of the Thackeray-led Sena, also accused the BJP of trying to corner her party with the denial of permission for the rally on October 5.

Ajay Choudhary, leader of the Thackeray-led faction in the Maharashtra Assembly, asserted that the party's annual congregation will be held at at the iconic ground in central Mumbai irrespective of permission from the civic body.

He claimed the party will resort to ''guerrilla warfare tactics'' to hold its rally. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has denied permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and rival party faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park. Both the factions claim to be the ''real Shiv Sena'' and had applied for permission to hold their annual rally at the Shivaji Park.

Last week, the Shinde faction got permission to hold a rally at the MMRDA ground at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Pednekar said the BMC's move to deny permission to the Thackeray-led faction was expected.

It is a ''very bad script of the BJP'' of putting everyone in trouble to do its politics, she claimed.

''The rally has been taking place at the Shivaji Park for 56 years. It could not happen for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They want to corner Uddhav ji and the Shiv Sena. They have got more strength due to some traitors who betrayed us,'' Pednekar said.

She said this is a matter of loyalty and tradition.

Notably, Shinde had led a revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership in June this year, which resulted in the fall of the Thackeray-led state government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde was later sworn in as the chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

At a Shiv Sena event on Wednesday, Thackeray had asserted that the annual Dussehra rally will take place at the Shivaji Park.

Thackeray faction leader Ajay Choudhary also said the rally will take place at the same venue.

''When (Thackeray) saheb said Dussehra rally will take place at Shivtirth (a term used by the party for Shivaji Park), then it should take place at Shivtirth. If you grant permission or deny it, it will happen at Shivtirth,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022