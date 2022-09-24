Jaishankar and Russian counterpart Lavrov discuss bilateral cooperation, G-20
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here for a wide-ranging conversation that included bilateral cooperation, Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms.A wide-ranging conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov at UNGA 77. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Lavrov is also scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here for a ''wide-ranging'' conversation that included ''bilateral cooperation, Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms.
''A wide-ranging conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov at #UNGA 77. Discussed our bilateral cooperation. Exchanged views on Ukraine, G-20 and UN reforms,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
The meeting came just hours before Jaishankar's address to the high-level UN General Assembly's general debate. Lavrov is also scheduled to address the General Assembly on Saturday.
