Left Menu

Senior Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed dies

Senior Congress leader and eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed died here on Sunday, his family said.The 87-year-old Mohammed, a three-time minister, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for the past one week.He represented Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011.Mohammed was a minister in the first E K Nayanar ministry.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-09-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 08:57 IST
Senior Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed dies
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed died here on Sunday, his family said.

The 87-year-old Mohammed, a three-time minister, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for the past one week.

He represented Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011.

Mohammed was a minister in the first E K Nayanar ministry. He also became a minister in the A K Antony cabinet and the Oommen Chandy government.

''The body will be taken to Nilambur Sunday where the public can pay respects. He was admitted in the ICU for the past one week,'' his son Aryadan Shoukath reporters.

The funeral will be held on Monday at 9 AM, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022