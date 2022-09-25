PM Modi pays homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary and called him an "exceptional thinker". He took to Twitter and said, "I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual."

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1573875360068141056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1573875360068141056%7Ctwgr%5E4a35df0b39e1fa6470c9106548a606320d66fc1a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpib.gov.in%2FPressReleasePage.aspx%3FPRID%3D1862013 Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.

Last year, PM Modi dedicated the Ayushman Bharat scheme to the Antyodaya philosophy of Upadhyay. Calling him one of the greatest thinkers of the last century, PM Modi had said that Upadhyay's economic philosophy, the policies aimed at empowering society, and the shown path of Antyodaya are still relevant and inspirational.

Addressing the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 26, 2021, the Prime Minister also recalled the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which is the world's largest health insurance scheme, on September 23, 2018. (ANI)

