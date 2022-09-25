Left Menu

Deendayal Upadhyay a humanist, exceptional visionary: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, describing him as a humanist and an exceptional visionary.Humble tributes to great nationalist, humanist exceptional visionary, Pt Deendayal Ji on his Jayanti, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar. Dhankhar also quoted Upadhyay on how one can really understand the soul of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 10:50 IST
Deendayal Upadhyay a humanist, exceptional visionary: Vice President Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, describing him as a humanist and an exceptional visionary.

''Humble tributes to great nationalist, humanist & exceptional visionary, Pt Deendayal Ji on his Jayanti,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar. Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was an RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the BJP forerunner. Dhankhar also quoted Upadhyay on how one can really understand the soul of India. ''If one has to understand the soul of Bharat, one must not look at this country from the political or economic angle but from the cultural point of view,'' the vice president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022