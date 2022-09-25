Left Menu

Punjab stalemate ends: Guv approves Sep 27 assembly session as govt shares legislative business details

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-09-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 11:11 IST
Banwarilal Purohit (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has approved the state government's request to hold a one-day assembly session on September 27, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said Sunday, indicating the stalemate between the AAP dispensation and the government over the issue has ended.

The governor's approval came a day after the AAP government informed him about the issues to be taken up during the session.

''Hon. Governor, Punjab, has very kindly acceded to our request and summoned the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to meet for its third session on 27.9.2022 at 11.00 AM at Chandigarh,'' Speaker said in a tweet. The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday informed the governor that the issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be discussed in the session on September 27.

This came after the governor on Friday had asked for details of the legislative business to be taken up in the session, sparking a strong reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had said ''it's too much''.

The governor had hit back, telling Maan his legal advisors were not briefing him adequately.

The ruling AAP had targeted the governor alleging that he was acting at the behest of the BJP.

Earlier, the Governor had stopped the state government from holding a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a ''confidence motion''.

