Humanism and social justice core of Dravidian model governance: Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 15:00 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said his Dravidian model government's core values were humanism and social justice, and emphasised that growth should not be merely in economic terms but should enable social progress.

He was virtually addressing the 3rd International Humanism Conference on Social Justice in Canada from here.

The Chief Minister has been describing his government as a ''Dravidian model'' dispensation, repeatedly insisting it is an inclusive, all-round model of governance.

''The central ideology of my Dravidian model of government is humanism and social justice. We have been establishing social justice everywhere, including in reservation benefits,'' he said.

He listed out a number of government initiatives in the areas of health and education among others, and said they were examples of such a model of inclusive governance.

Tamil Nadu has made rapid strides due to the reservation rights, two-language formula, Tamil development and focus on infrastructure and farming in the last 50 years.

The DMK stood for social justice, equality, self-respect and linguistic pride, among others, Stalin said.

The Chief Minister heaped praises on reformist leader 'Periyar' E V Ramasamy and hailed him as a visionary.

