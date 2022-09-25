Left Menu

UP: Cheating case filed against ex-BSP MLC Haji Iqbal

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-09-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 15:36 IST
UP: Cheating case filed against ex-BSP MLC Haji Iqbal
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was registered against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Haji Iqbal for allegedly not paying money to a contractor for the construction work of Glocal University, police said on Sunday.

Iqbal is the founder of Glocal University, a private institute located in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The contractor, Karamjit, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana, filed a complaint with the police on Saturday evening alleging that Iqbal cheated him and did not pay the amount for the construction work of the university, they said.

The construction of the university had started in 2015 and it was completed in 2017. But Iqbal did not pay the money to Karamjit who had secured the contract to build the institute, Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

The complainant said instead the former MLC demanded money from him, he added.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR for cheating, dacoity and assault was registered against Iqbal and his 11 associates at Mirzapur police station, police said, adding he is absconding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022