There is no fight between Hindus and Muslims; BJP wants to create disturbances: Nitish at INLD rally

PTI | Fatehabad | Updated: 25-09-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 15:57 IST
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday called for uniting all opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, to take on the BJP and said this ''main front of opposition'' will ensure that the saffron party loses badly in the 2024 general elections.

If all non-BJP parties unite, then they can get rid of those who are working to destroy the country, Kumar said at a mega rally organised by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) here.

The rally, organised to mark former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's birth anniversary, was also attended by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiromani Akaki Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, among others.

''I'll urge all parties, including Congress, to get together and then they (BJP) will lost badly,'' Kumar said.

Kumar, whose JD(U) recently snapped ties with the BJP, also said there is no fight between Hindus and Muslims and accused the BJP of trying to create disturbances.

''My only wish is that we all need to come together at the national level... We need to bring together more parties,'' he said.

