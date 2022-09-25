BJP chief says Kerala CM's office in ambit of corruption, facing heat of gold scam

BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday attacked the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala by saying that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office was ''not out of the frame of corruption'' and the ''heat of gold scam'' has also reached it.

Nadda further accused the Left government of creating a situation where the state will ''end up in a debt trap'' and added that its debts have almost doubled.

He also said, while speaking at a meeting of PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries here, that drug menace, fringe elements and lawlessness were on a rise in Kerala.

''The present government, the LDF government, the CPI(M) government, is trying to create a situation where the government will be in a debt trap and the debt has almost doubled,'' he said.

''If I talk about corruption, even the CM's office is not out of the frame of corruption. It is very much in the ambit of corruption. If I talk about the gold scam, the heat has even reached the CMO. Drug menace, fringe elements are on the rise and not only that you will also see that lawlessness is there...,'' he said.

The senior BJP leader also pointed out that many party workers have been murdered or physically marginalised in Kerala and said that there is no place for violence in democracy, ''that too state-sponsored violence''.

''In democracy, there is no place for violence. There is only place for argument, and discussions. But we see that physical assaults, violence, that too state-sponsored violence, goes on,'' he said.

Nadda said that if people of Kerala want the state to develop, have infrastructure, be corruption free and the public be empowered, then they should ''support'' and ''empower'' policies and programmes of the BJP.

''The only way is to support the BJP,'' he said.

At the event, he also said that various scheme and welfare measures, like PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and PM Kisan Yojana, have been introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that crores of families across the country have benefitted from the same.

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who also spoke at the event, said that the Prime Minister was emphasising on ''dream and deliver'' whereas many people ''just dream and never deliver''.

He also said that Modi has created a world record by remaining as a political head of a state and then the Centre continuously for a period of 20 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)