Jakhar writes to PM Modi for special pension assistance to widowed mothers
- India
Senior Punjab BJP leader Sunil Jakhar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a special pension for widowed mothers who are sole bread-earners for their families, and a scholarship for their children.
In his letter to the prime minister, the former Lok Sabha MP suggested that these special measures could be announced during the Durga Puja festivities as a gesture by the Centre towards widowed mothers and their families.
Jakhar wrote to Modi to consider long-pending demands for a dedicated allowance to widowed mothers to look after their children, as per a statement issued on Sunday.
''The occasion of Durga Puja would be the most opportune moment for you to announce a special scholarship scheme quota for education of their wards,'' Jakhar wrote in his letter on Saturday.
The BJP leader also handed over a copy of the letter to party president J P Nadda in New Delhi.
