Mortal remains of senior Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed laid to rest with full state honours

The mortal remains of senior party leader and eight-time legislator Aryadan Mohammed, who died a day ago, were laid to rest on Monday with full state honors at a 'khabaristan' adjacent to a mosque near his residence at Nilambur in this northern Kerala district.

Mohammed, 87, died at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Sunday, his family had said A three-time minister, he was undergoing treatment for the past one week.

A large crowd, including family, friends and Congress party workers, were present at this residence in the morning and accompanied the funeral procession to the mosque.

As the procession moved towards the mosque, party workers bid him an emotional farewell by calling him a ''Sultan of Congress''.

Mohammed had represented the Nilambur constituency eight times from 1977 to 2011 and was a minister in the first E K Nayanar cabinet.

He had been a minister in the A K Antony cabinet and the Oommen Chandy-led government.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and leaders cutting across political lines had condoled the demise of the senior Congress leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)