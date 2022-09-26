Left Menu

French Prime Minister: will decide by end of week on how to move forward on pensions reform
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the government would decide by the end of this week on how to move forward with plans to reform the country's pensions system.

"We are looking for the best way forward," Borne told RMC Radio and BFM TV, adding that the government remained in consultations with trade unions over the matter.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that reforming the country's pensions system is a key priority for his government, but previous plans to reform it have encountered major street protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

