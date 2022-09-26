Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-09-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 12:37 IST
Human rights and access to abortion are European values, says France's PM after Italy election
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the European Union would closely follow the respect of certain human rights and values such as women's access to abortion, as she responded to Italy's election result.

"In Europe, we have certain values and, obviously, we will be vigilant", Borne told RMC Radio and BFM TV. "It is a human rights value and the respect of others, namely the right to have access to abortion, should be upheld by all," Borne also said, while adding she did not want to comment on the "democratic choice of the Italian people".

Giorgia Meloni looked set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. During the election campaign, Meloni has repeatedly denied suggestions she might roll back legislation on abortion or gay rights, while

reaffirming her opposition to adoptions and surrogacy for LGBT couples .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

