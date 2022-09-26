QUOTES-Political reaction to Italian election outcome

Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. Following is some of the initial reaction.

International reaction: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, to RMC Radio:

"I do not want to comment on the democratic choice ot the Italian people and it is now the (Italian) president's job to appoint a prime minister." "In Europe, we have certain values and, obviously, we will be vigilant" (citing human rights and access to abortion in particular)

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally party, on Twitter: "The Italian people has decided to take its destiny in hand by electing a patriotic and sovereignist government.

Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and (League leader) Matteo Salvini for having resisted the threats of an anti-democratic and arrogant European Union by winning this great victory." Balazs Orban, political director to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on Twitter:

"Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and (Forza Italia leader) Silvio Berlusconi on the elections today! In these difficult times, we need more than ever friends who share a common vision and approach to Europe's challenges." Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox (Spain) on Twitter:

"Giorgia Meloni has shown the way for a proud, free Europe of sovereign nations to be able to cooperate for the security and prosperity of all." Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Facebook:

"Great victory! Congratulations!" Domestic reaction:

Carlo Calenda, leader of centrist Azione party, on Facebook: "Italians have chosen to give a solid majority to the sovereignist right. We consider this a dangerous and uncertain prospect. We'll see if Meloni will be capable of governing; we will be a tough but constructive opposition."

