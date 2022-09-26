QUOTES-Political reaction to Italian election outcome

Left Menu

Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and (League leader) Matteo Salvini for having resisted the threats of an anti-democratic and arrogant European Union by winning this great victory." Balazs Orban, political director to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on Twitter:

"Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and (Forza Italia leader) Silvio Berlusconi on the elections today!

Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. Following is some of the initial reaction.

International reaction: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, to RMC Radio:

"I do not want to comment on the democratic choice ot the Italian people and it is now the (Italian) president's job to appoint a prime minister." "In Europe, we have certain values and, obviously, we will be vigilant" (citing human rights and access to abortion in particular)

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally party, on Twitter: "The Italian people has decided to take its destiny in hand by electing a patriotic and sovereignist government.

Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and (League leader) Matteo Salvini for having resisted the threats of an anti-democratic and arrogant European Union by winning this great victory." Balazs Orban, political director to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on Twitter:

"Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and (Forza Italia leader) Silvio Berlusconi on the elections today! In these difficult times, we need more than ever friends who share a common vision and approach to Europe's challenges." Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox (Spain) on Twitter:

"Giorgia Meloni has shown the way for a proud, free Europe of sovereign nations to be able to cooperate for the security and prosperity of all." Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Facebook:

"Great victory! Congratulations!" Domestic reaction:

Carlo Calenda, leader of centrist Azione party, on Facebook: "Italians have chosen to give a solid majority to the sovereignist right. We consider this a dangerous and uncertain prospect. We'll see if Meloni will be capable of governing; we will be a tough but constructive opposition."

