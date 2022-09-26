Left Menu

Allianz adviser El-Erian calls on BoE to hike rates

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 13:03 IST
Allianz adviser El-Erian calls on BoE to hike rates
Mohamed El-Erian Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mohamed El-Erian, an advisor to Allianz, said on Monday the Bank of England should hike interest rates by one percentage point if British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng does not reverse the measures in his mini budget that have thrown markets into a tailspin.

"If I were the governor and the chancellor is not modifying his plan, I would increase interest rates and not by a little, by 100 basis points, by one full percentage point to try and stabilize the situation," he told BBC Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022