Left Menu

League leader sees stable Italian government

The right-wing alliance that won the national election should give Italy five years of political stability, League leader Matteo Salvini told a news conference on Monday. Although part of the winning alliance, the League took only around 9% of the vote, down from more than 17% four years ago.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:37 IST
League leader sees stable Italian government
  • Country:
  • Italy

The right-wing alliance that won the national election should give Italy five years of political stability, League leader Matteo Salvini told a news conference on Monday. Salvini said he would speak to Giorgia Meloni, Italy's likely next prime minister, later on Monday to start the process of forming a new government.

"I expect that for at least 5 years we will press ahead without any changes, without any twists, prioritising the things we need to do," Salvini said. Although part of the winning alliance, the League took only around 9% of the vote, down from more than 17% four years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022