Left Menu

Swedish parliament reappoints speaker as change of government draws nearer

Swedish lawmakers on Monday reappointed Anders Norlen of the conservative Moderates party as speaker of parliament, one of several steps needed before a new government can take office following a Sept.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:06 IST
Swedish parliament reappoints speaker as change of government draws nearer
Representative image Image Credit: pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish lawmakers on Monday reappointed Anders Norlen of the conservative Moderates party as speaker of parliament, one of several steps needed before a new government can take office following a Sept. 11 election win by right-wing parties.

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson has been handed a mandate to try and form a government after nearly a decade of Social Democrat-led rule, and is widely expected to form a minority cabinet supported by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. Kristersson will report back on the progress on his assignment on Sept. 28, Norlen told a news conference on Monday.

The speaker declined to say when parliament will vote on a new government, however. While the Sweden Democrats won more seats in parliament than the Moderates, Kristersson has wider backing among other parties and is thus seen as favourite to become the next prime minister.

Anders Norlen similarly secured broad support to remain parliament's speaker, a position he has held since 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022