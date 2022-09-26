Left Menu

Influential Muslim cleric Qaradawi dies - Twitter

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:13 IST
Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Senior Muslim cleric Sheikh Youssef al-Qaradawi, who was based in Qatar and was a spiritual leader for the Muslim Brotherhood, died on Monday, according to a post on his official Twitter account.

The cleric, who was in his nineties, was highly critical of Egypt's President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

