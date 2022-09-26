Italy PD leader to step down after election defeat
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 16:19 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Enrico Letta, the leader of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), plans to step down after defeat in the national election, he said on Monday.
Letta told a news conference that he would stay on for the time being but not stand for the leadership at the next party congress which will be held in the near future.
He described the election victory for a right-wing alliance led by Giorgia Meloni as a "sad day for Italy and Europe".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meloni
- Italy
- Democratic Party
- Europe
- Enrico Letta
ALSO READ
Italy's Mattarella to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Ageing 'giant' Berlusconi seeks lead role at Italy's election
6 drowned off Turkish coast as migrant boat heads for Italy
More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis
World News Roundup: India's Modi, Turkey's Erdogan hold unexpected meeting at regional summit; Meloni 'unfit to govern Italy' for defending Orban, critics say and more