Matter of shame: Amarinder Singh on AAP-led Punjab govt's bid to bring confidence motion

BJP leader Amarinder Singh on Monday said it is ''a matter of shame'' that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government decided to bring a confidence motion in the Vidhan Sabha just six months after the state elections.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation doesn't know anything about running the government or the issues of a sensitive state like Punjab.

The former chief minister was addressing a press conference after attending the BJP's core committee meeting here.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma and party leaders Sunil Jakhar and Manoranjan Kalia were also present at the press conference.

''If just six months after the elections a chief minister who has a majority with 92 MLAs decides to bring a confidence motion, isn't it a matter of shame... this is a joke,'' Singh said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on September 21 withdrew permission to hold a special Assembly session on September 22 when the AAP government wanted to bring a ''confidence motion only''.

On Sunday, Purohit approved the state government's request to convene the House on September 27 after it informed him that issues like stubble burning, Goods and Services Tax and power supply will be taken up during the one-day session.

Singh alleged that the state government is being controlled by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

''It is unfortunate that Raghav Chadha today sits here and runs the show. What does the chief minister do,'' he asked.

The BJP leader also said he is not sure how long the people of Punjab will tolerate this government.

''We have to be battle-ready and whenever the occasion demands, we will fight it,'' he said.

Asked about the political crisis in Rajasthan over leadership change, Singh said it is the Congress' issue and the matter is between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party president Sonia Gandhi.

Singh, who quit the Congress after he was unceremoniously removed as Punjab chief minister last year, said many people in the party have a ''narrow mindset''.

''Leg-pulling'' is also common in the Congress, he said.

Singh, who joined politics in 1969, floated his own political outfit Punjab Lok Congress after quitting the Congress. He merged his outfit with the BJP after he joined the party.

''I have a mission to accomplish and that is to work for the interest of the state and the country,'' Singh said.

He said he wanted to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

Singh thanked Modi for opening the Kartarpur Corridor and withdrawing the three agriculture laws.

The prime minister has a special fondness for Punjab, he said, adding that whenever he met him as chief minister with any demand for the state, he readily accepted it.

Replying to a question on the law and order situation and incidents like the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters, Singh said it is a disgrace that enemies could strike in Mohali, which is so close to Chandigarh.

He said concerted efforts by the state government and the Centre are needed to tackle multiple issues, particularly the threat to national security.

But instead of adopting a cooperative approach, this government has taken to confrontation, which is not good for the state, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)