Biden to host France's Macron in White House on Dec. 1

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 23:10 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will host French President Emmanuel Macron at the White house for a state visit on Dec. 1, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“We work closely with France on a full range of global challenges….including the war in Ukraine,” she said, adding that Biden considers Macron a “close and valued partner.”

