Highlights

Following are the top stories at 11.10 PM: NATION DEL96 LDALL-RJ-CONG Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president New Delhi/Jaipur: Upset over an open rebellion in Rajasthan, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

DEL74 JK-AZAD-LDALL PARTY A month after quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad launches new party; names it as Democratic Azad Party Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday launched his new party – the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) - coinciding with the first day of Navratri festival, exactly a month after ending his over five-decade long association with the Congress.

CAL5 MG-RSS-BHAGWAT RSS focused on making India attain all-round development: Mohan Bhagwat Shillong: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the Sangh's mission is to make India attain all-round development, and it advocates sacrifices for the country by relinquishing individual selfish ends.

DEL80 HP-RAJNATH-2NDLD POK PoK issue should have been decided during 1971 Indo-Pak war: Rajnath Singh Shimla: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) should have been decided during the 1971 war between India and the neighbouring country. MDS17 KL-TERROR-HOTSPOT-NADDA Kerala, a hot spot of terrorism, fringe elements: Nadda Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is now a ''hot spot'' of terrorism and fringe elements, and life is not safe here, BJP chief J P Nadda claimed on Monday. DEL77 YOUTUBE-LD THAKUR Govt blocks 45 videos on 10 YouTube channels: Thakur New Delhi: Government has ordered the blocking of 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels that contained fake news and morphed content with the intent to spread hatred amongst religious communities, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

DEL59 NITISH-OPPN Strong possibility of opposition parties fighting 2024 polls together: Nitish Kumar New Delhi: There is a strong possibility of opposition parties coming together to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday, stressing that he has had good talks with them and many will join hands gradually.

MDS3 KL-CONG-PREZ-THAROOR Cong prez Poll: You will see the support I enjoy when I submit my nomination paper, says Tharoor Palakkad (Ker), Sep 26 (PTI) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday claimed he has the support of party workers from across the country for his bid to fight the AICC president polls.

DEL76 CUET-LDALL RESULTS CUET-PG results announced; unlike UG entrance, scores not normalised New Delhi:The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-PG, for which 6.07 lakh candidates had registered, were announced on Monday, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. BOM16 MH-LD BAL THACKERAY AIDE Bal Thackeray's old-time assistant Champa Singh Thapa joins Eknath Shinde camp Thane: Champa Singh Thapa and Moreshwar Raje who had served former Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree' for almost three decades on Monday joined the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here.

DEL84 UP-2NDLD TRACTOR TROLLEY UP: 8 women, 2 children killed as tractor-trolley falls into pond; 37 injured Lucknow: Ten people were killed while 37 were injured when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond here on Monday, a senior district official said.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-RAJIV-NALINI RELEASE Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC notice to Centre, TN on Nalini's plea seeking premature release New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a plea filed by Nalini Sriharan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking premature release.

LGD12 SC-LD DESHMUKH Hear and decide bail plea of Anil Deshmukh expeditiously: SC to Bombay HC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail plea of Maharashtra's former home minister Anil Deshmukh, arrested in connection with a money laundering case, and directed the Bombay High Court to hear and decide his case expeditiously.

LGD23 DL-COURT-LD JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 cr money laundering case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted interim bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

FOREIGN FGN67 BANGLA-BOAT-LD TOLL Death toll rises to 49 in Bangladesh boat capsize Dhaka: Bangladeshi authorities were racing against time on Monday to find any survivors of the boat accident involving Hindu devotees, even as the death toll in the incident rose to 49, mostly children and women.

By Anisur Rahman FGN4 US-INDIA-RUSSIA-DEFENCE Dependence on Russian defence equipment not lack of trying on India's part: Jaishankar Washington: India's dependence on Russian defence equipment and the strong defence ties with Moscow is not because New Delhi did not approach the US to get those from the United States, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Sunday. By Lalit K Jha PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)