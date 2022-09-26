BSP national coordinator Akash Anand holds meeting with party's Rajasthan unit

BSP national coordinator Akash Anand on Monday held a meeting with the party's Rajasthan unit to strengthen the organisation ahead of the 2023 state polls.

In the meeting, Anand divided the state into two zones. The first zone comprises 16 districts and the second comprises 17 districts, the BSP said in a statement.

On the directions of party president Mayawati, Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and state unit chief Bhagwan Singh Baba will be assigned the responsibility of the first zone, it said.

BSP leaders Ashok Siddharth, Suresh Arya and Sitaram Meghwal will be in charge of the second zone, it added.

Anand also announced the return of 12 people who were expelled from the BSP for indiscipline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)