Left Menu

BSP national coordinator Akash Anand holds meeting with party's Rajasthan unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 23:18 IST
BSP national coordinator Akash Anand holds meeting with party's Rajasthan unit
  • Country:
  • India

BSP national coordinator Akash Anand on Monday held a meeting with the party's Rajasthan unit to strengthen the organisation ahead of the 2023 state polls.

In the meeting, Anand divided the state into two zones. The first zone comprises 16 districts and the second comprises 17 districts, the BSP said in a statement.

On the directions of party president Mayawati, Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and state unit chief Bhagwan Singh Baba will be assigned the responsibility of the first zone, it said.

BSP leaders Ashok Siddharth, Suresh Arya and Sitaram Meghwal will be in charge of the second zone, it added.

Anand also announced the return of 12 people who were expelled from the BSP for indiscipline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022