Haryana: Nitish, Pawar deflated INLD's claims of anti-BJP front without Cong, says Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said leaders like Nitish Kumar and Sharad Pawar have deflated the claims earlier made by Indian National Lok Dal of an anti-BJP front minus Congress.

Before the Fatehabad rally on Sunday that was organised by the INLD, its president Om Prakash Chautala had been pitching for a 'Third Front' at the national level to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls 2024. ''Nitish Kumar and other leaders have deflated those claims made by the INLD,'' Hooda told reporters in Rohtak when asked about the INLD's 'Third Front' call. “It is impossible to build an anti-BJP front without Congress. Therefore, making such a claim by a party with one legislator is irrelevant. INLD is just struggling to find its political ground,” Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, said. Notably, INLD has one MLA (Abhay Singh Chautala) in the 90-member state assembly.

In a major step towards forging a united anti-BJP front, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and other prominent opposition leaders, who had attended the rally in Fatehabad organised by INLD to mark 109th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, had called for a new alliance that includes the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, stressing that a bipolar contest will ensure the BJP's defeat.

At the rally, Nitish Kumar, whose JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP last month, said there is ''no question of a Third Front'' and there should be one ''main front'' to trounce the BJP in the 2024 elections.

On the opposition leaders at the INLD rally calling for forming a united anti-BJP front for 2024 polls, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said whenever polls come close, such ''experiments'' are carried by the Opposition.

''This is not the first time...In the past many years too, we have seen that they keep talking of having a third front, but after the polls everyone knows the fate they meet,'' said Khattar in Rohtak.

''There is no meaning of forming a 'khichdi'. Such experiments never achieve success,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), an ally of BJP in Haryana, slammed INLD, which has traditionally fought against the Congress.

JJP leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Devi Lal was a man of principles and devoted his life to the upliftment of the poor, farmers and weaker sections.

''Today, if anyone tries to divert that ideology towards the Congress, this clearly shows that these people are going away from that (Devi Lal's) ideology and philosophy,'' Dushyant told reporters in Faridabad, taking a dig at the INLD.

Notably, Dushyant is Devi Lal's great grandson. The Deputy CM's father Ajay Singh Chautala, elder son of INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, is president of the JJP.

O P Chautala's younger son Abhay Singh Chautala is a senior INLD leader.

In Fatehabad rally, even INLD president O P Chautala said that ''they will talk to all parties, including Congress, to form a united front of opposition parties.'' Chautala and Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal, both with a long history of fighting the Congress, were on the stage with other senior leaders.

