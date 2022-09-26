UK PM Truss thanks Saudi Crown Prince for role in release of British detainees
Prime Minister Liz Truss has thanked Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "personal role" in securing the release of five British detainees held by Russia-backed forces in Ukraine last week, her office said on Monday.
In a statement issued after Truss' first call with the Saudi crown prince since she took office, a spokesperson also said she "offered the UK's continued support and encouragement for progress in Saudi Arabia's domestic reforms."
