UK PM Truss thanks Saudi Crown Prince for role in release of British detainees

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 23:25 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Liz Truss has thanked Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his "personal role" in securing the release of five British detainees held by Russia-backed forces in Ukraine last week, her office said on Monday.

In a statement issued after Truss' first call with the Saudi crown prince since she took office, a spokesperson also said she "offered the UK's continued support and encouragement for progress in Saudi Arabia's domestic reforms."

