Left Menu

ECI commissions Himachal Police orchestra to produce video on voter awareness

The Election Commission (ECI) of India commissioned the orchestra, "Harmony of the Pines", of Himachal Pradesh police to produce a video to encourage people to vote.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-09-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 23:42 IST
ECI commissions Himachal Police orchestra to produce video on voter awareness
A visual from the event. (Photo/HP Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (ECI) of India commissioned the orchestra, "Harmony of the Pines", of Himachal Pradesh police to produce a video to encourage people to vote. As per a press release from HP Police, this was under the ECI programme of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and Universal Transparent elections through Systematic Awareness of Voters (UTSAV).

The video "Vote karo, matdan karo" was released on September 24, 2022, by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey. The complete Election Commission of India highly appreciated this video. The CEC and EC honoured the Orchestra.

Now, ECI have expressed interest to commission the Orchestra for other works by ECI. On September 22, the Department of Posts, Government of India released a Special Cover in their honour.

Sanjay Kundu, DGP-HP quoted that "it is a proud moment for the Orchestra and Himachal Pradesh Police". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local police

Gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Russian media cites local p...

 Russian Federation
2
Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

Govt decides to extend Foreign Trade Policy by 6 months

 India
3
Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps a spectacular spiral galaxy 300 million light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

Cricket-Onus on batters not to leave non-striker's end too soon: MCC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022