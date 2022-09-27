Left Menu

Lula remains ahead of Bolsonaro as Brazil election looms -poll

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 02:46 IST
Brazil presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva slightly widened his lead over President Jair Bolsonaro less than a week before the South American country's election, a poll by IPEC released on Monday showed.

In a first-round vote scheduled for Oct. 2, Lula reached 48% of voters' support against 31% for Bolsonaro, compared with 47% and 31% respectively, in the same poll a week ago, the survey showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

