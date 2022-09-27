Odisha: Biju Janata Dal to kick start 'Jan Sampark Padyatra' from Oct 2

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced to launch a month-long "Jan Sampark Padyatra" from October 2 to November 2 across the state. Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Monday wrote a letter to his party functionaries including MPs, MLAs, District Presidents, Observers and heads of all wings of the party regarding the same.

During the padayatra, the party will celebrate 'Gandhi Jayanti' and 'Shastri Jayanti' on October 2, the birth anniversary of 'Utkalmani Gopbandhu Dash on October 9 and the birth anniversary of 'Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11. Starting from the District level, the padayatra will be organised in every ward and panchayat throughout the state.

Patnaik has asked all the functionaries of the party to actively participate in the padayatra and to ensure the participation of a large number of people in the rallies and meetings. During the month-long program, the party workers and leaders will reach every household to inform them about the development schemes and public welfare programs of the Biju Janta Dal Government.

The party will also have social welfare programs, like blood donation camps, plantation drives and others during the month-long march. Patnaik will launch the program on October 2 and on a concluding day on November 2, all the BJD leaders and workers will take a pledge to devote their entire life to the development and welfare of the State and its people.

Other side Congress has also decided to launch its "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in Odisha from October 31, while BJP National President JP Nadda will also kick-start the campaign for the 2024 General election during his two-day visit to Odisha from September 29. (ANI)

