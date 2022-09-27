PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida
- Country:
- Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida here and the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
Modi, who is here to attend the state funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, met his Japanese counterpart ahead of the ceremony.
Kishida visited India for the annual summit in March while Modi visited Japan for the Quad Leaders' Summit in May.
''The bilateral meeting between PM Modi and PM Kishida during the upcoming visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,'' Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday.
''These meetings underscored the two leaders' commitment towards deepening India-Japan ties, particularly in the context of shaping a post-pandemic regional and global order,'' he said ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Japan.
Kwatra said there is deep convergence between India and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region.
Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, are expected to attend Abe's funeral on Tuesday.
Abe was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MP: CM Chouhan hails PM Modi for construction of 'Sardar Sarovar Dam'
EAM Jaishankar calls on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, hands over PM Modi's written message
PM Modi to inaugurate International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 today
With the help of modern technology, biometric identification of animals is being done under scheme 'Animal Base', says PM Narendra Modi.
Commodities lift UK's FTSE 100; GDP data shows signs of strain