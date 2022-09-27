PM Modi conveys heartfelt condolences to Abe's widow on tragic loss

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Akie Abe, the widow of slain former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, at the Akasaka Palace here and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss.

Modi, who is here to attend the state funeral of the Japanese leader, earlier joined several global leaders to pay floral tribute to Abe who reshaped Japan's foreign policy, including setting out a bold vision for a quantum leap in ties with India.

The event at the Nippon Budokan, Tokyo was attended by representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments.

Following the state funeral, Prime Minister Modi had a private meeting with Akie Abe at the Akasaka Palace.

''Met Mrs. Akie Abe and conveyed my condolences on the passing away of Mr. Shinzo Abe. His contribution towards Japan’s progress and his role in furthering global prosperity will never be forgotten,'' Modi tweeted.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Prime Minister honoured the memory of former premier Abe, who he considered a dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan partnership.

''Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Abe. He recalled his fond friendship and the significant contribution made by former PM Abe in taking India-Japan relationship to new heights,'' the statement added.

Prime Minister also had a brief interaction thereafter with Prime Minister Kishida to reiterate his condolences, the ministry said.

Earlier in the morning, Modi met Kishida ahead of the state funeral and conveyed his deepest condolences over the tragic demise of Abe, lauding his contributions in strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership as well in conceptualising the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

''I am feeling very sad about the sudden death of former premier Abe... He took Japan-India relations to a greater level and also expanded it in many areas,'' Modi, who shared a close friendship with the slain Japanese leader, said.

Modi recalled that when he visited Japan last time, he had a long conversation with Abe. ''India is missing Shinzo Abe,'' he added.

''When I was in Tokyo earlier this year, little did I imagine I would be back for the solemn programme of former PM Abe’s state funeral. He was a great leader, a phenomenal individual and someone who believed in India-Japan friendship. He shall live on in the hearts of millions!'' Modi tweeted.

Abe, 67, was shot dead while making a campaign speech on July 8 in the southern Japanese city of Nara.

''I am confident that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen further and achieve greater heights,'' Modi told Kishida.

Prime Minister Kishida appreciated Modi's visit to Japan to attend the State Funeral for the former premier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)