Targeting BJP, Hindu outfit leaders part of larger conspiracy: Hindu Munnani prez

Hindu Munnani State president Kadeshwara Subramaniam on Tuesday alleged that targeting the BJP and Hindu outfit leaders in Tamil Nadu was part of a larger conspiracy to create violence across the country.

Referring to the petrol bomb hurling incidents in the State, he charged it could be seen as a bigger plot with the assistance of foreign hands to create riots.

Subramaniam was speaking to reporters at Mettupalayam, after visiting the Munnani Youth Wing leader's house, where some miscreants damaged his car.

He also accused both VCK chief Tol Thirumavalavan and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman of attempting to divert the issue by blaming RSS and Hindu outfits to be behind the petrol bomb hurling incidents in the State.

The Tamil Nadu police on Monday said a total of 14 people have been arrested in connection with the hurling of explosive substances targeting the properties of individuals linked to the BJP and Hindu outfits.

An official release said a total of 19 cases were filed in connection with such incidents, where bottles filled with kerosene were hurled at certain properties in Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Dindigul, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari and Madurai while vehicles were also damaged.

The premises and vehicles of members of the BJP and RSS were targeted in the wake of NIA raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI) last week, with the BJP holding the radical Islamist outfit responsible for the incidents.

