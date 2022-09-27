Farmers to be completely compensated for crop loss: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday sought to allay farmers' fears over losses to crops due to rains, saying saying he has already issued directions to the officials to carry out a special 'girdawari' (survey).

The farmers will be completely compensated for the losses, he said on the sidelines of an event in Panchkula.

His assurance comes even as the main opposition party Congress has demanded the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state to award compensation to the farmers at the earliest.

It has also asked the government to undertake measures to get rain water accumulated in the fields removed on priority.

Responding to a question on the recent protests by Arhtiyas or commission agents, the chief minister said they have called off the stir while some of their demands have been accepted.

He said the state government has written to the central government regarding other demands, such as increasing their commission.

The Arhtiyas in the state had gone on a strike, saying they were against the government's move to make trading of basmati varieties of paddy mandatory on the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM portal).

Meanwhile, Khattar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Centre's announcement to name the Chandigarh airport after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

''It will be a very auspicious thing that on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on September 28, the airport is being officially named after him,'' Khattar said.

Replying to questions on the Opposition parties batting for a united front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Khattar said they ''don't stand a chance''.

''Under the strong and dynamic leadership of Modi, India has got a new identity. No third front can ever stand in front of the Modi government. The Opposition parties have been talking about the so-called third front for a long time but where is it? I think it's only in their imagination,'' he quipped.

