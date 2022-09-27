Ashok Gehlot holds informal meeting with some ministers, MLAs amid political crisis

Amid the political crisis in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held an informal meeting with a few ministers and party MLAs at his residence here on Tuesday, sources said. The sources said Forest and Environment Minister Sukhram Bishnoi, Minister of State for Home Rajendra Yadav, Minorities Minister Saleh Mohammad, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna and MLAs Madan Prajapat, Rafiq Khan, Amin Kagzi, Khushveer Jojawar, Amit Chachan, Jagdish Jangid were among those present.

The Congress is grappling with a political crisis in Rajasthan over leadership change after Gehlot emerged as the top contender in the party's presidential polls for which the process of nominations has already begun. AICC incharge Ajay Maken and senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who were appointed observers for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party could not meet MLAs individually to ascertain their views and a "parallel meeting" was held by loyalists of Ashok Gehlot who are opposed to Sachin Pilot being elevated to the post.

Maken termed the "parallel meeting" as indiscipline and did not agree to some other demands of MLAs and ministers seen close to Gehlot. Maken and Kharge, who returned to Delhi from Jaipur on Monday, have given their written report to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sachin Pilot, a former Deputy Chief Minister of State, has also come to Delhi. The nomination process for election to Congress president will continue till September 30 and the results of the election will be declared on October 19. (ANI)

