BJD announces programme coinciding with Nadda’s 2-day Odisha tour

The ruling Biju Janata Dal on Tuesday announced a congregation of party representatives here on September 29 and 30 coinciding with BJP president J P Nadda's visit to the state.

This was announced by BJD vice-presidents Debi Prasad Mishra and Pramila Mallick at a press conference here. The BJD’s frontal organization like students, youths and women wings leaders will participate in the September 29 meeting while other state and district level leaders and campus committee representatives to attend the programme the next day.

BJD MLAs, MPs, district presidents, Zilla Parishad members, block chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, mayors and corporators of Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Berhampur will also attend the party meeting on September 30.

BJP president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to address the party leaders through video conferencing, BJD sources said, adding that the regional party's programme was aimed at countering Nadda’s meeting at Janata Maidan on September 29. The BJP president will address a gathering of the “Shakti Kendra” (panchayat level) leaders here.

Meanwhile, Patnaik as the president of the ruling BJD in a letter to all leaders including MLAs, MPs, observers and district-block level functionaries told them to start preparation for the regional party’s month long ‘Padayatra” programme scheduled to start from October 2.

Though the regional party holds padayatra every year from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 to Jay Prakash Jayanti on October 11, the programme could not be held for two past consecutive years due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Patnaik in his letter also directed the party leaders to take mass oath to work selflessly for the people on the last day of the padayatra.

The one-month long mass outreach programme will be arranged in districts to ward level across the state. During the padayatra, the party will observe Gandhi Jayanti, Shastri Jayanti (October 2), Gopabandhu Jayanti (October 9) and Jayprakash Jayanti (October 11), Patnaik stated in the letter.

Patnaik also asked the leaders to ensure that people in large numbers take part in the programme. However, the padayatra will be halted on local festivals.

The chief minister also directed the party leaders to widen social activities through various works like blood donation, plantation and other activities.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress announced to launch a 2,000 km padayatra across the state from October 31.

Senior Congress leader and MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati, however, alleged that both the BJD and BJP are misleading people by engaging themselves in a ''mock fight'' in Odisha. He claimed the two parties have struck a deal for political gain as both are aware of their own weaknesses.

''While the ruling BJD is scared of CBI and ED, BJP is worried for Lok Sabha seats. They have reached a compromise to protect each other's interest and this show of strength is to mislead people,'' Bahinipati alleged.

