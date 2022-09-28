Left Menu

Saudi prince's new role as PM part of king's delegation of duties -official

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new role as prime minister is in line with the king's previous delegation of duties to him, including representing the kingdom in foreign visits and chairing summits hosted by the kingdom, a Saudi official said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 28-09-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 04:16 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's new role as prime minister is in line with the king's previous delegation of duties to him, including representing the kingdom in foreign visits and chairing summits hosted by the kingdom, a Saudi official said on Tuesday. King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son and heir Prince Mohammed as the kingdom's prime minister and his second son, Prince Khalid, as defense minister, a royal decree said on Tuesday.

"HRH the crown prince, based on the king's orders, already supervises the main executive bodies of the state on a daily basis, and his new role as prime minister is within that context," the official said. ‏Historically, such delegation of duties had taken place in the kingdom several times, the official added.

