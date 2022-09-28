IMF statement shows the seriousness of UK situation -opposition leader

Criticism from the International Monetary Fund of Britain's new fiscal policy shows what a mess Prime Minister Liz Truss's government has made of the economy, leader of the opposition Labour Party Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

"I think the IMF statement is very serious and it shows just what a mess the government have made of the economy and it's self inflicted, this was a step they didn't have to take," he told LBC Radio.

