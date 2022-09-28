Left Menu

No compromise on national security: MoS Muraleedharan lauds PFI ban

Union minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday lauded the Centre's ban on PFI and its affiliates for five years, saying it showed that the Modi government "acts tough" with forces aiming to disrupt peace and stability.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 11:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Union minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday lauded the Centre's ban on PFI and its affiliates for five years, saying it showed that the Modi government "acts tough" with forces aiming to disrupt peace and stability. The Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs reaffirmed the government's stand that there would be no compromise on the matter of national security.

"No compromise on National Security. Banning PFI reiterates the fact that @narendramodi Govt acts tough on forces aiming to disrupt peace & nation's stability. @narendramodi govt ensuring integrity, sovereignty & security of the country. The whole nation welcomes this decision," Muraleedharan tweeted. Late Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts "as an unlawful association with immediate effect". It banned these outfits for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Along with PFI, the ban was imposed on its fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala. In a notification, the Home Ministry said the ban has been imposed against these outfits for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country."

The notification said the PFI has been found to be involved in several "criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country." The ban has been imposed after two rounds of nationwide raids against the PFI this month during which more than 100 members associated with the outfit were detained. (ANI)

